Pigs Loose On I-45 After Crash

Authorities have spent the better part of the day trying to catch escaped pigs after a crash involving a semi on I-45. Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes of the interstate between Pleasant Run Road and Belt Line Road in Wilmer at 6:45am. A semi carrying 195 pigs flipped over onto its side, letting the pigs loose onto the interstate.

The driver was not injured but right now we are not sure if any pigs were hurt.

Some pigs made it as far as a half mile away before police were able to direct them back. Fire Fighters had to spray the pigs with water to keep them protected from the heat.

I-45 northbound has since been reopened. The southbound lanes remain closed.

