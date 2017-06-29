Pigs Loose On I-45 After Crash

June 29, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Crash, Interstate 45, local, pigs, Semi, Texas, Wilmer

Authorities have spent the better part of the day trying to catch escaped pigs after a crash involving a semi on I-45. Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes of the interstate between Pleasant Run Road and Belt Line Road in Wilmer at 6:45am. A semi carrying 195 pigs flipped over onto its side, letting the pigs loose onto the interstate.

The driver was not injured but right now we are not sure if any pigs were hurt.

Some pigs made it as far as a half mile away before police were able to direct them back. Fire Fighters had to spray the pigs with water to keep them protected from the heat.

I-45 northbound has since been reopened. The southbound lanes remain closed.

Via NBC DFW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live