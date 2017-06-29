LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Mickey Mouse!

June 29, 2017 12:56 PM
Mickey is a 2-year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix and weighs about 50 lbs. This happy, sweet, fun-loving dog is very affectionate and likes to give kisses. He wants to be a lap dog. He walks beautifully on a loose leash and likes playing fetch. He’s a quiet, calm boy who sits for his treats. He is full of personality.

Mickey Mouse is crate-trained and house-broken.  He is dog-friendly (big and small, male and female) and kid-friendly (loves them!)  Mickey will be a wonderful companion for a lucky person or family.

mickey3 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Mickey Mouse!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

If you’d like to meet this handsome guy, please submit an online application:  http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

mickey mouse1 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Mickey Mouse!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

mickey mouse 2 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Mickey Mouse!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

