Kylie And Kendall Jenner Are In Big Trouble For Selling T-Shirts With Their Face Over Pictures Of Tupac And Biggie For $125

June 29, 2017 4:57 PM
The Jenner duo’s new clothing line has been a big hit, but they definitely made a huge mistake with their new vintage “rock” tees. These shirts go for $125 each and feature pictures of the Notorious B.I.G and Tupac Shakur with Instagram pics or the initials of the two plastered over the hip hop icons.

Needless to say the internet is not happy…

Chief among the very, very angry is Volette Wallace, mother of Biggie. She’s leading the charge against these “vintage” shirts, saying, “This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!” She’s sent a cease and desist letter to the two, and it looks like it worked. Shortly after the shirts were taken down from their website.

Kylie and Kendall also posted an apology on Twitter. Never the less it might be away before people warm back up to the two. You don’t mess with Biggie and Tupac.

