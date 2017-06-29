Kylie And Kendall Jenner Are In Big Trouble For Selling T-Shirts With Their Face Over Pictures Of Tupac And Biggie For $125

The Jenner duo’s new clothing line has been a big hit, but they definitely made a huge mistake with their new vintage “rock” tees. These shirts go for $125 each and feature pictures of the Notorious B.I.G and Tupac Shakur with Instagram pics or the initials of the two plastered over the hip hop icons.

Needless to say the internet is not happy…

So who's gonna start flaming Kendall and Kylie for putting their trash initials over Tupac's face? pic.twitter.com/0O6VhI9mUE — keely 🥝 (@KeelyRink) June 28, 2017

Chief among the very, very angry is Volette Wallace, mother of Biggie. She’s leading the charge against these “vintage” shirts, saying, “This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!” She’s sent a cease and desist letter to the two, and it looks like it worked. Shortly after the shirts were taken down from their website.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Kylie and Kendall also posted an apology on Twitter. Never the less it might be away before people warm back up to the two. You don’t mess with Biggie and Tupac.

Via PAPER