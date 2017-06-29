Kendall & Kylie Jenner Put Their Faces on Classic Band T-Shirts

By Abby Hassler

The Kardashian-Jenner has no problem putting their names and faces over anything in the name of fashion. In the latest series of product lines, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have launched their own version of vintage rock t-shirts.

As seen from the product photos, the youngest Jenner sisters took iconic classic rock t-shirts from Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Metallica and more, and put their faces on them. Some even feature social media screenshots.

According to their website, their inventory is low, and they are selling the shirts at $125 each. Each shirt is a worn vintage tee shirt. All shirts are assorted and one of a kind and come with the disclaimer: “What you get may vary from your friends and what is pictured on site, as each tee shirt is a vintage original.”