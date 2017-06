Thursday, June 29

The year was 1987; the U.S. population was 244.6 million, Aretha Franklin was inducted in to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, and the Fox network made its primetime TV debut.

Bon Jovi-Livin’ On A Prayer

Whitney Houston-I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Los Lobos-La Bamba

Whitesnake-Here I Go Again

Heart-Alone

Crowded House-Don’t Dream It’s Over

Prince-U Got The Look

U2-With Or Without You

Bangles-Walk Like An Egyptian