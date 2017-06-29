Guy Gets Hit by Double-Decker Bus and Casually Walks into the Nearest Bar

Getting mowed down by a bus is probably the last thing pedestrian Simon Smith thought would happen to him. Smith was heading to a bank across the street to cash a check. In this surreal video, you can see a double-decker bus driving through the winding road when it proceeds to go off the edge of the street hitting Smith.

What’s even crazier about this video is how Smith quickly got up and walked to a nearby pub. In an interview with The Sun, Smith says “I make that journey every Saturday. I didn’t think anything of it. But then I heard some banging behind me and I was hit from behind. Then you can see what happened from the CCTV. The video says it all.”