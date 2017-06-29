Explosion At Playground Leaves Nine-Year-Old With Second Degree Burns

A nine-year-old in Wisconsin suffered second degree burns after the slide he was riding at his local park bubbled up and exploded.

Check out this slide in West Allis. It exploded & burned a 9 yr old. Hear from the city & victim's family only on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/Rvoih9xEJJ — Coreen Zell (@CoreenZell) June 23, 2017

Giuseppe Storniolo’s mother told her local news station “I just heard like a big explosion so I thought maybe something fell.” Running to the source of the noise, she saw the distorted slide, and her injured son lying nearby. The slide exploded after a hole was created near the bottom, causing it to bubble up. Giuseppe, unfortunately, was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Although no suspicious activity is expected, the city is still looking into why the slide exploded. West Allis is a suburb of Milwaukee, and Mayor Dan Devine said, “We had been in touch this morning with the manufacturer, with the designer, the installer, none of them had never seen anything like this before. They have put these structures (slides) all over the world, in all sorts of climates, all different countries.”

The city closed the slide, and immediately replaced it.

