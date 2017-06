Blue Bell fans stand up and rejoice because Cookie Two Step is back!

Blue Bell has just announced the return of the popular flavor, thankfully just in the time for the Independence Day weekend.

You’ll be dancing in the aisles because Cookie Two Step returns to stores beginning today! #bluebellicecream #cookietwostep pic.twitter.com/VEEKauNgjz — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) June 29, 2017

Just in case you need some refreshing, Cookie Two Step is Vanilla flavored with Chocolate Creme Cookies, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Look for this in stores soon before we buy them all for ourselves!

