Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Thanks Firefighters After His Home Burns Down

June 29, 2017 10:54 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Firefighter, Johnny Galecki, thanks, The Big Bang Theory

Wild fires rage on in California and claim Johnny Galecki’s home.

The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to thank the members of Cal Fire. “Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe,” Galecki, 42, wrote on Thursday. “Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support,” he continued. “It is far from lost on us here.#muchlove #movingforwardstronger.”  The Hill Fire, as it’s been named in California, is estimated to be around 1,500 acres in size, according to KSBY. Two fires were initially reported in the area, but then merged into one. Nearly 250 people were evacuated from their homes on Monday night.

