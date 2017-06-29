Adele Says She Is “At The End,” And Will No Longer Tour After Current Shows End

It looks like this the end for Adele. As she heads towards the end of her Adele Live tour, a handwritten note can be found in tour programs, where the singer reveals that after “15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end.”

The full note reads:

So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now. ❤️Adele

Adele has expressed a desire to stop touring in the past, but honestly this still comes as a surprise. Can you imagine the hype surrounding an Adele Comeback Tour if she does decide to hit the road again?

