VIDEO: Policeman Sings For Elderly Woman

June 28, 2017 9:49 AM
This wonderful Logan, Utah Policeman is getting love for his singing skills – even though he didn’t want to sing…it’s hard to turn down a request like the one he got from this elderly, blind lady.

Kristian Johnson said:

“It’s not uncommon to get a call — well, it’s the first microwave I’ve ever fixed — but it’s not uncommon for the elderly to need some help; there is just no one to help them and they don’t know who else to call,”

After Johnson helped with the microwave, the call took a sudden turn.

“Is there anything else I can do for you?” Johnson asked her.

“Do you sing?” she answered without hesitation.

“No, I — I don’t, I’m not a good singer,” Johnson said.

“You could start now,” Hardman said.

After the fact, Johnson said: “I realized right then and there that she expects a song, and I can’t say no to this lady.”

