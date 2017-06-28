This Simple Gadget Helps You Take Perfect Pics Of Your Pet

We’ve all know how frustrating it can be trying to get that perfect picture of your pet. They look super cute, right at you, and the second you pull out your phone they look away. Its almost like they know what they’re doing. Well you can’t out smart us for long. With this new gadget you can get your pets to sit still for the perfect picture or selfie every time.

The Flexy Paw is just a little claw that attaches to your smart phone. Its got a clip on the end which you use to hold your pets favorite treat. That way your dog or cat is looking right at the camera (treat), and once you’ve got your enough to flood your social media your pet gets the treat. Its a win win.