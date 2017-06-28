These Cheetahs Have Emotional Support Dogs

June 28, 2017 4:04 PM
Cats and dogs may be mortal enemies, but one of the domestic cat’s distant cousins loves dogs as much as humans do. It makes sense when you really think about it. Dogs love everyone, if they don’t get along with cats its for sure the cats fault.

Twitter recently discovered that Cheetahs are actually very nervous animals. So, some zoos give them emotional support dogs to help with their anxiety. Just look at these dogs cuddling up and playing with those Cheetahs (and one tiger cub because why not). Is that not one of the cutest things you’ve ever seen?

Via Mashable

