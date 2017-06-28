These Cheetahs Have Emotional Support Dogs

Cats and dogs may be mortal enemies, but one of the domestic cat’s distant cousins loves dogs as much as humans do. It makes sense when you really think about it. Dogs love everyone, if they don’t get along with cats its for sure the cats fault.

Just learned that Cheetahs are really nervous animals, and some zoos give them "support dogs" to relax pic.twitter.com/NbqYZgmu7H — Andy Stardust (@ImACultHero) June 26, 2017

Twitter recently discovered that Cheetahs are actually very nervous animals. So, some zoos give them emotional support dogs to help with their anxiety. Just look at these dogs cuddling up and playing with those Cheetahs (and one tiger cub because why not). Is that not one of the cutest things you’ve ever seen?

Ally the pup

Frankie the Cub.

Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary in Punta Gorda Florida. pic.twitter.com/7GUiE0UdRG — Champ (@Champ_Dawg9) June 26, 2017

