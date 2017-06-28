Brandon Flowers Plays ‘The Man’ in The Killers’ New Video

Frontman Brandon Flowers shuffles multiple personas in this fun new clip. June 28, 2017 10:31 AM
By Abby Hassler

The Killers debuted their latest music video “The Man” today (June 28) off their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, which will arrive later this year.

In the video, which was directed by Tim Mattia (The 1975, Halsey, Zedd ft. Alessia Cara), frontman Brandon Flowers shuffles between a variety of Vegas characters, who may or may not be the man in their own ways. Each version of the man has his enormous ego and ends up not living up to the hype.

Watch “The Man” below.

