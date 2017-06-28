Porsche Spins Out While Trying To Keep Up With A Tesla

June 28, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Fail, Fast, Porsche, Race, Tesla, Video

The future is now. This might be the beginning of the end for the reign of gas engine sports car. This Tesla was doing what Teslas do best, showing off their ridiculous 0-60 in the middle of urban areas, when a challenger approached. A Porsche, not quite ready to give up its title as king of concrete jungle, decided it could take on one of these electric cars everyone’s been talking about. Sadly, this poor luxury sports car just couldn’t keep up, and in dramatic fashion loses the race with an epic spin out.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live