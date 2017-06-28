Porsche Spins Out While Trying To Keep Up With A Tesla

The future is now. This might be the beginning of the end for the reign of gas engine sports car. This Tesla was doing what Teslas do best, showing off their ridiculous 0-60 in the middle of urban areas, when a challenger approached. A Porsche, not quite ready to give up its title as king of concrete jungle, decided it could take on one of these electric cars everyone’s been talking about. Sadly, this poor luxury sports car just couldn’t keep up, and in dramatic fashion loses the race with an epic spin out.

Via Mashable