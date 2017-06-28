Panasonic’s New Deodorizing Hanger Promises Fresh Smelling Clothes Without Washing

The future is here! We never have to wash our clothes again!

Thanks tor Panasonic’s new invention, the days of laundry are officially over. Unless you spill something on yourself. Allow us to introduce Panasonic’s new NanoE technology, which starting in September with be applied to a new deodorizing clothes hanger.

How does it work? Well, it’s a combination of water in the air and high voltage. The combo creates particles smaller than steam that are able to penetrate the fabric and break down odor-causing substances. And BONUS! It kills off allergens.

So far the hanger has been pitted (no pun intended) up against cigarette smoke, sweat, and various grilled meats.

Apart from the sun, #Panasonic will help to get rid of odour from your clothes with its deodorizing hanger https://t.co/muiFky3PDE — Panasonic India PR (@PanasonicInNews) June 27, 2017

It will come with a charger for around $180. Unfortunately, the first round of releases will only be in Japan. Here’s to hoping it hits the U.S. soon!