Nintendo Releasing The SNES Classic With 21 Classic Throwback Games

This is a dream come true, I spent countless hours playing Super Nintendo as a kid, and there are so many classic games that I wish I could play now and relive my childhood!

Super Mario World, Earthbound, Star Fox 2 + 18 more games? Now you’re playing with super power! #SNESClassic launches 9/29. pic.twitter.com/BPPGjpskPT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2017

Nintendo previously released their NES Classic, and it did so well that now they are released the SNES Classic with 21 games. It will be released September 29th, 2017 for $79.99.

Below is the list of all the games: