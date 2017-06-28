Nintendo Releasing The SNES Classic With 21 Classic Throwback Games

This is a dream come true, I spent countless hours playing Super Nintendo as a kid, and there are so many classic games that I wish I could play now and relive my childhood!

Nintendo previously released their NES Classic, and it did so well that now they are released the SNES Classic with 21 games. It will be released September 29th, 2017 for $79.99.

Below is the list of all the games:

  • Contra III: The Alien Wars
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • EarthBound
  • Final Fantasy III
  • F-ZERO
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Kirby’s Dream Course
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  • Mega Man® X
  • Secret of Mana
  • Star Fox
  • Star Fox 2
  • Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
  • Super Castlevania IV
  • Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
  • Super Mario World
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Punch-Out!!
  • Yoshi’s Island
