Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to Leave Fast and Furious Franchise Unless They Show Some Love to the Women of the Franchise

I guess she’s got as much attitude off screen as she does on.

That’s a pretty big threat to make towards a franchise that’s made over a billion dollars world wide. The Actress posted on Instagram that if the franchise doesn’t show some love to the women in the franchise then she’s counting herself out of the next one. “F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love 🤘🏼❤️🤗🙏🦄✨🌍🙊🤔”

Rodriguez has pointed out that she, Jordana Brewster and the other women of the franchise receive less dialog compared to there male counterparts. Rodriguez told Entertainment Weekly “On day one, I [changed] the character from being something that I could not do in front of millions of people into a character that I’m actually proud of, but at the end of the day, what message are we sending out there for women?” she said. “It does weigh heavy on my head — especially in the male-dominated environment that I work in.”