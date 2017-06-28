Man Presents Police With Monopoly “Get Out Of Jail Free Card” In Middle Of Arrest

A traffic stop in Minnesota led to the arrest of the driver after the police discovered the man had an outstanding warrant.

Before he was handcuffed and transported to jail, the suspect made one last-ditch effort to convince the police to let him go on his merry way. From his pocket, he produced a “Get Out Of Jail Free” card from Monopoly. While the police appreciated the humor, they did not let him go.

Captain Pat Enderlein of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said he’s glad to show the public the softer side of the department, and they enjoy showing off their humor and emphasizing community through its social media. “We try to show people what the department is all about.”

Via UPI

