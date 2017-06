Wednesday, June 28

The year was 1993; The first beanie babies hit store shelves, some weird stuff went down in Waco, and if you were in Seattle…you may have been sleepless.

Duran Duran-Ordinary World

Tag Team-Whoomp! There It Is

Stone Temple Pilots-Plush (Acoustic version)

UB40-Can’t Help Falling In Love

Soul Asylum-Runaway Train

Ace of Base-All That She Wants

Aerosmith-Cryin’

Haddaway-What Is Love

Spin Doctors-Two Princes

Tom Petty-Mary Jane’s Last Dance