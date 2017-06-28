Get Ready For Season 7 With This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Pop-Up Bar

June 28, 2017 4:37 PM
We’re in the home stretch for season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones.’ For those of you who forgot the new season is set to premiere on July 16th. You lucky ducks living in D.C can satisfy your ‘GOT’ cravings a little early. All you have to do is visit this epic thrones themed pop-up bar.

The bar opened on June 21st, and will stay open through Aug 7th, so you’ll be able to drink in Westerosi style while you watch the tragic deaths of your favorite characters.

WINTER IS HERE! Today marks the first day of the long-awaited Game of Thrones Pop Up Bar. See you at 5. #GOTPUB

A post shared by Drink Company (@drinkcompany) on

The North takes the Iron Throne #gameofthrones #gotpub #drinkcompany #ironthrone #wildlings

A post shared by Paul Gonzalez (@paullyygee) on

The bar features an armory with all the house banners, a hall of faces and of course, an iron throne. Not to mention all the amazing looking ‘GOT’ themed drinks.

