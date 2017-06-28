George Strait’s Bentley is Up for Sale

June 28, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: AutoTrader, Bentley, Car, country, for sale, George Strait, local, Music, San Antonio

A 2012 Bentley Continental GTC is currently up for sale but it’s not just any Bentley. It’s a Bentley previously owned by country superstar George Strait. The car is currently up for sale in San Antonio on Autotrader.com.

Fully equipped with leather seats, keyless entry, backup cameras, a navigation system, and cruise control this whip is in like-new condition with low mileage ready for you to take a spin.

As an added bonus the car manual is even signed by Mr. Strait himself! This Bentley could be all your for a cool $159,000.

You can see the listing here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live