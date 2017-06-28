Flight Delayed After Woman Boarding Throws Loose Change Into Engine For Good Luck

A flight from Shanghai to Guangzhou, China was delayed for several hours on Tuesday after a woman threw loose change into the engine while boarding for good luck.

According to officials at China Southern Airlines, as the passengers made their way up the boarding stairs on the tarmac, they noticed the 80-year-old woman throwing coins into the plane’s engine, which according to police, was her attempt to “pray for safety.”

The plane’s crew recovered all nine coins that were flung into the engine, and the pilot said that as blessed as the coins might have been, they could have caused serious damage to the plane, and likely could have caused the plane to fail 40,000 feet in the air.

Luckily, the plane did not fail, and the passengers and crew made it safely to their destination, albeit a mere five hours after its scheduled departure.

