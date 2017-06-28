Fisherman in San Angelo Reels in 45 Year-Old Wallet

There’s more than a message in a bottle floating around out on the lake.

John Riley of San Angelo caught more than a nice sized fish while out at lake Nasworthy on Thursday. The San Angelo Standard-Times reports that wallet my not have contained money but did indeed contain a metal social security card and a military dependent tag. The original owner of the wallet was Kenneth Budden, the wallet belonged to him when he was a teenager in the 70’s. Unfortunately Kenneth Budden passed away in 2008 from pancreatic cancer. Within hours of posting his discovery on Facebook, Riley was contacted by Budden’s Sister, Connie Budden. The two made plans to meet so Riley could return the wallet.