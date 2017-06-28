Doctors Remove Giant Hairball From Girl’s Stomach

June 28, 2017 11:57 AM
Judging by the comments under the video the woman who is having the hairball removed suffers from trichotillomania:  Trichotillomania (trik-o-til-o-MAY-nee-uh), also called hair-pulling disorder, is a mental disorder that involves recurrent, irresistible urges to pull out hair from your scalp, eyebrows or other areas of your body, despite trying to stop.

Unbelievable and YUCK! I can’t believe I watched it but there was a feeling of satisfaction when it was removed but I can’t imagine how much better that girl felt!

