Woman Sends Unsolicited Nudie Pic To Man’s Mother

June 27, 2017 9:50 AM By JT
Rebecca Mcgregor is a 21-year-old lingerie model who finally had enough with guys sending her unsolicited pictures of their junk.

She took matters to the extreme after one unfortunate fella named Glenn starting bombarding her with unsolicited pic after pic of his junk.  She not only put him on blast for the entire internet, she sent the pic, uncensored mind you, to his mother!

There’s no way Glenn is able to explain his way out of this one, right?  Mcgregor explains that this was her “last option,” and posted the pic, along with others she has recieved, with the hopes of raising awareness about unsolicitated junk pics, and encouraging women to speak out on the matter.

Fellas, no more unsolicitated pictures of your junk.

Via Elite Daily

