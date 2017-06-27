Woman Makes $200,000 A Month With Slime Videos

No, no you read that correctly. $200,000 a MONTH. Slime.

Karina Garcia used to be a waitress, but now considers slime her full-time job.

She started making slime videos in fall 2015, where she would manipulate and create slimes of all sorts of fantastic colors, and now, she is making HUGE money to do it. So much so, she was able to retire her parents and considers $200,000 a really good month.

Thanks to her career in slime (how many people can say that?), Karina now lives in a six-bedroom home in Riverside, California, with a filming studio, pool, a hot tub, and a guesthouse.

Thank you, slime.

