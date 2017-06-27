VIDEO: These Carefree Caribbean Monkeys Love To Steal Booze

That’s right. These monkeys in the Caribbean are actually alcoholics. These Vervet monkeys were brought to the islands from Africa and quickly developed a love of booze from eating old fermented sugar cane that had been left in the fields. Now a days these little rascals get their fix from raiding bars on the island. These monkeys will sit and wait for the perfect moment to dart onto the beach and steal a tourists drink. Yes they do get drunk, and a drunk monkey is one of the most bizarre and hilarious things in the animal kingdom.

These monkeys actually mirror humans when it comes to consumption. The percentages of the monkey population that both opt out of drinking and drink way too much is about the same in the human population. Well, if you didn’t believe in evolution before, this should change your mind.

Check out this awesome video from BBC about these adorable little alchies.