The Best & Worst Cities To Celebrate The Fourth Of July

Good news! Several Texas cities made the list! However, you might be a little disappointed to find where your city landed out of 100 of the largest cities across the United States.

According to Wallet Hub, which based their findings on the balance between holiday cost and fun, including alcohol prices and weather, came up with a list of the best and worst places to celebrate the Fourth of July.

In all honestly, we’re a little disappointed with the placement of several of our favorite cities. For starters, Dallas, home of our amazing Red, White, and Boom, landed the top spot…41st place. That’s out of 100 cities! That’s just crazy talk, it’s an easy top 15.

But like we mention before, a lot of Texas cities made the list. Austin takes the next spot with #48. Houston comes in at #51, Plano at #52, Laredo at #58, San Antonio at #59, El Paso at #66, Corpus Christi at #72, Arlington at #75, Irving at #80, Fort Worth at #81, Garland at #85, and Lubbock at #97.

What the heck is Fort Worth doing at #81??????? Whatever, we know Texas is better at everything, including fireworks! We’ll just chalk this one up to the fact that we have too many awesome options to choose from in this great state.

As for who came in first, that would be Atlanta, Georgia. You can read the entire list HERE.