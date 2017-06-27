Spider-Man Surprises Customers at Starbucks in New Viral Video

How shocked would you be if Spider-Man repelled from the ceiling and appeared next to you?

These Starbucks customers sure got more than extra shot of espresso when they picked up their order. With Spider-Man: Homecoming about to hit theaters next week, Sony had the guys from Thinkmodo come up with a video stunt to help promote the new film. They brought on one of the stunt doubles from the new film dress up as spider and pick up his coffee order in Spider-man fashion. The whole video was shot with real customers who were really surprised by the webslinger, only ones who weren’t so shocked were kids. Check out the video below.

