Man Shatters World Record For Fastest Mile On A Pogo Stick (Video)

Drew McQuiston arrived at his local high school with one goal in mind: break a record.

Currently, the fastest that any person traveled a mile on a pogo stick stood at 9 minutes and 16 seconds. McQuiston wanted to at least break 8 minutes. He was surrounded by friends and family, and a handful of other supporters gathered at Plum High School in Chester County in Pittsburgh.

He was nervous at first, but the energy from the crowd pushed him to go his fastest. “This whole thing has felt so surreal. The fact that there were people in the stands who I didn’t even know cheering me on, I couldn’t believe it. There are some really great people in Plum and throughout this area.”

And fast did Drew go. Not only did he break 8 minutes, he absolutely SHATTERED the world record, completing the mile on a pogo stick in 7 minutes and 4o seconds!

Nick Ryan is the CEO of Xpogo, the organization that oversees the Extreme Pogo world-record attempts. He called Drew’s record “legitimately incredible,” saying “When someone breaks a record, it’s usually by a couple inches or a couple seconds. But Drew obliterated the previous mile record. He is an athlete in great shape, and he also has mental strength.”

Drew, Nick, and the Xpogo staff are now waiting to hear back from Guinness, who will determine if the record is worthy enough to be officially added to their database and books.

Via TRIB Live