Jack’s Nine @ 9, 80s Movie Soundtracks

June 27, 2017 9:40 AM
Tuesday, June 27

Today we countdown nine songs from our favorite 80s Movie Soundtracks…yes, we know we can’t get to them all in JUST nine songs.  Don’t worry we’ll back with Part 2 soon!

 

Yello-Oh Yeah (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, 1986)

Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger (Rocky 3 1982)

Prince Purple Rain (Purple Rain, 1984)

Michael Sembello-Maniac (Flashdance, 1983)

Psychedelic Furs-Pretty In Pink (Pretty In Pink, 1986)

Kenny Loggins-Footloose (Footloose, 1984)

Tina Turner-We Don’t Need Another Hero (Mad Max Beyond Thunder Dome, 1985)

Modern English-I Melt With You (Valley Girl, 1983)

Peter Gabriel-In Your Eyes (Say Anything, 1989)

 

