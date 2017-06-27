Hundreds Of Egrets Have Invaded This Arlington Neighborhood

A small Arlington neighborhood near Wilshire Boulevard and Gaye Lane has a couple hundred unwelcome guests. For some reason hundreds of Egrets have decided to camp out in this suburban community. The noise is bad, but homeowners say the smell is much, much worse. A couple hundred birds in one small area tend to make quite a mess as well. The homeowners say everything is always white, and some are forced to wear hats to protect themselves from bombardment.

This particular neighborhood has played host to these birds before, but never anywhere close to this amount. The massive migration started in February and at this point the large birds have created a full rookery, which is a community of nests.

Many of the newer homeowners were never informed about the birds and some agree that they would have never moved in if they knew hundreds of Egrets were also moving in.

Since the Egret is a federally protected species, there is nothing the neighborhood can do. They’re stuck with the birds until the birds pack up and leave in October.

Via NBC DFW