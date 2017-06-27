‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Starts Back Up With A Two Drink Maximum Per Hour

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ producers are picking things back up after a pretty rough sexual assault scandal, but this time they’re being way more careful. They want to get rid of the chances of any problems that could be be booze related. There has been a strict two drink max per hour on set, and the crew has made sure there is always food available.

They’ve also cracked down on drugs too. Though there are no reports that illegal drugs were ever a problem on set, the producers did decide to have all the cast member’s bags searched when they arrived. Drugs of any kind were confiscated. The legal ones were given to a nurse on set who is in charge of dishing out medication.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ has only been back up and running for a few days now, but so far there haven’t been any major problems. Lets just hope the producers can walk that fine line between interesting TV and a law suit.

Via TMZ