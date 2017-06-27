Arlington’s 4-Mile Stretch of I-20, Deadliest in All of Texas

An infamous stretch of roadway in Arlington has claimed another life after an apparent road rage shooting.

Arlington Police say 19-year old Dylan Spaid was shot, while driving his truck along I-20 between Cooper and Matlock befor crashing.

Investigators believe Spaid entered the I-20 freeway at Cooper St and was traveling in the outside lane approaching Matlock. Witnesses report a black 4-door sedan, with at least 2 occupants, pulled up along side Spaid and fired at least one shot through a rolled down window. The black sedan continued traveling eastbound on I-20 after the incident.

 

This 4-mile stretch of highway is known for having as many deaths as the rest of Interstate 20 has combined.

“There is a real problem with road rage,” said Arlington Police Sgt. Venessa Harrison. “Take a second and ask yourself, ‘is this situation I’m about to get into, worth my life?'”

The CBS investigative team discovered 1 in 4 road rage crashes happen on I-20, and more than 50% of those happen with the same 4-mile stretch in Arlington, between Cooper and 360.

