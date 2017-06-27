An 80-Year-Old Woman Fought Off A Rabid Bobcat With A Sickle

Elsie Dabrowski is an 80-year-old New Hampshire woman who managed to fight off a rabid bobcat. Dabrowski was gardening on Sunday at her home in Sunapee when the rabid animal ambushed her. She suffered bites and scratches to her arms, face and back. However, armed with only her gardening sickle the 80-year-old woman managed to fend off the bobcat. Dabrowski said the only thing going through her mind at the time was, “Why is this stupid cat attacking me?”

Eventually, two of her dogs came to the rescue, keeping the bobcat at bay before her son rushed out of the house with a shotgun and killed the rabid animal.

Elsie had to get over 50 stitches and the regular host of rabies shots, but she’s thankful it wasn’t any worse. This must be one of the toughest 80-year-old women around. All these years and they’re still proving to us young folks why they earned the name ‘The Greatest Generation.”

Via Press Herald