While on¬†The Graham Norton Show, Jamie Foxx gave everyone an unexpected treat when he broke out his young Kanye West impression. Foxx was telling the story about the first time he met Kanye, back when Kanye wasn’t so confidant. Apparently, young Kanye was a little shy back in the day, and had a stutter, at lest according to Jamie’s impression.

Check out the video above for the hilarious story. It’s only a matter of time before Kanye demands it be taken down from the internet…

Via Mashable