Two Koalas Fight it Out On The Highway in Australia

June 26, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Austraila, Brawl, Koalas, Two

Only in Australia will you see this kinda thing happen.

In Texas you can see buzzards fight over roadkill on the highway. In Australia its a little bit more cute. 9 News  in Australia, reports that Two koalas were seen fighting in the middle of the highway in southwestern Victoria. The bystander who caught the video of the two, helped divert an 18 wheeler into the emergency lane, preventing him from hitting the koalas. Koalas my look cute and innocent, but they can be very aggressive. Sharon Bercely who caught video, moved the koalas off the road and into the brush. Check out the video below.

