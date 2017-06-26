The Army Is Attaching Lasers To Apache Attack Helicopters

June 26, 2017 5:34 PM
The government just finished the first round of testing for a new laser gun system, which has been integrated into the Apache helicopter’s arsenal. The tests were a big success. According to a press release from the weapon’s manufacturer, Raytheon, this was the, “first time that a fully integrated laser system successfully engaged and fired on a target from a rotary-wing aircraft over a wide variety of flight regimes, altitudes and air speeds.”

The laser was able to hit its target from about .9 miles away. The really scary part is that these lasers are impossible for humans to see or hear, and they are far more accurate than any current ballistic technology in use. Lasers fire in a straight line, as apposed to bullets and rockets which fire in an arc.

These lasers are also a cheaper alternative to the current cannons and 30mm machine guns installed on the Apache, which cost around  $115,000 each, not including ammunition. As one expert eloquently explained, “Lasers don’t run out of bullets.”

Via Business Insider

