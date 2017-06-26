Ten Buzzwords That Will Actually Get A Reply In Dating Apps

It wasn’t too long ago that there was a stigma attached to online dating, and now it seems to be the norm.

People are using dating apps more than ever, to varying degrees of success. Just like approaching someone in public, online dating can be pretty intimidating. Watching a blank screen with a blinking cursor after sending a message is nerve-wracking, and we all know that the true meaning of what we say can get lost through text.

Honestly how do people do it?

To ease your stress, Plenty of Fish conducted an online study that found ten buzzwords that are almost guaranteed to secure a reply. If you don’t have a bona fide opener that you’re ready just to unleash at a moment’s notice, try using some of the following.

Women used these words to get the ball rolling:

1- Nice

2- Love

3- Handsome

4- Great

5- Smile

6- Beautiful

7- Cute

8- Interested

9- Chat

10- Meet

And for men, these words garnered the most responses:

1- Beautiful

2- Love

3- Nive

4- Gorgeous

5- Pretty

6- Sexy

7-Today

8- Great

9- Smile

10- Interested

Plenty of Fish’s site communicator, Shannon Smith, spoke to Brit & Co. saying, “We scoured through 60 thousand messages to identify the top words used by men and women that actually lead to conversations; we love that subtle compliments make all the difference!”

Via Elite Daily

