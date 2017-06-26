Some Genius Recut ‘Harry Potter’ Into A ‘Breakfast Club’ Themed Trailer

Recutting movies to make new trailers is a tradition that goes all the way back to the brilliant ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ trailer, which was recut to be a horror movie. Besides being pretty entertaining there is a functional purpose to this practice. Its a great way to learn the subtleties of film editing. If you can take footage intended to be happy and make it come off as sad then you have a pretty good handle on editing beyond just the technical side.

Of all the remixed trailers out there this newest ‘Harry Potter’ trailer might just be the best one out there. Someone took footage from ‘Harry Potter’ and expertly recut it to be ‘The Hogwarts Club,’ a ‘Breakfast Club’ spin-off. Its too bad this is all we get because that looks like it would make one amazing movie.

Via Mahsable