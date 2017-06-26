Police Considering Manslaughter Charges Following Grenfell Fire Investigation

June 26, 2017 7:29 AM By JT
Filed Under: apartment, charges, Fire, Grenfell, manslaughter, Refrigerator, Tower

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed resident suspicions that the fire at Grenfell Tower which claimed 79 lives was started by a small refrigerator fire.  The cladding material used on the exterior of the 24-story building exacerbated the flames, and in fact had failed recent safety tests conducted by investigators.

With all of this being considered, Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack told reporters.  “We are looking at every criminal offense from manslaughter onwards.  We are looking at all health and safety and fire safety offenses, and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.”

The government has called on all building owners, public and private, to submit samples of their cladding material in order to test their combustibility.

Via Snopes

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live