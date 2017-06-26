Police Considering Manslaughter Charges Following Grenfell Fire Investigation

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed resident suspicions that the fire at Grenfell Tower which claimed 79 lives was started by a small refrigerator fire. The cladding material used on the exterior of the 24-story building exacerbated the flames, and in fact had failed recent safety tests conducted by investigators.

With all of this being considered, Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack told reporters. “We are looking at every criminal offense from manslaughter onwards. We are looking at all health and safety and fire safety offenses, and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.”

The government has called on all building owners, public and private, to submit samples of their cladding material in order to test their combustibility.

34 towers in the UK have been tested for flammable cladding since the Grenfell fire. All of them have failed. pic.twitter.com/BgLbxI9bj2 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 26, 2017

