Lou Ferrigno Comes To The Aid Of Fan Who Had Seizure At Meet And Greet

Frank McAlister’s son Ted was conversing with “The Incredible Hulk” Lou Ferrigno at the FanBoy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee when the actor noticed something unusual.

McAlister wrote on Facebook that “Mr. Ferrigno touched me on the shoulder and said that Ted was trying to tell him something that he couldn’t understand,. I turned and knew immediately that Ted was having a seizure.”

Luckily, Ferrigno has been a reserve deputy in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and quickly sprung into action, clearing the booth to make room for Ted, and calling medics to the area. Ferrigno even escorted Ted, his father, and the EMT to the restroom.

After the EMT declared Ted was ok, Ferrigno invited him back to the booth for a second picture.

Via HuffPost