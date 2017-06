Monday, June 26

The year was 1982…a bag of cheese puffs was 89 cents, weather hit all-time record lows in many Midwestern cities, and Disney’s EPCOT center opened.

J. Geils Band-Centerfold

Soft Cell-Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go

Dazz Band-Let It Whip

Human League-Don’t You Want Me

Stevie Nicks/Don Henley-Leather & Lace

Men At Work-Who Can It Be Now

Rick Springfield-Don’t Talk To Strangers

.38 Special-Caught Up In You

Olivia Newton-John-Physical