Hacker Group Anonymous Claims NASA Is About To Reveal The Existence Of Alien Life

The hacktavist group Anonymous have claimed that NASA is aware of the existence of intelligent alien life and will soon be releasing the news to the public. They also claim, in a post on their website, that aliens will soon be “arriving.”

Their theory is based off of several discoveries that have been made by NASA recently, which were announced in the congressional hearing back in April, titled ‘Progress in the Search for Life.’ During the hearing, the spokesman for the space agency said:

“These discoveries present the potential of life. Taking into account all of the different activities and missions that are specifically searching for evidence of alien life, we are on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented, discoveries in history.”

NASA was referencing several new discoveries including, the discovery of hydrogen in Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, and the results of the observation of the oceans of the moon Europa of Jupiter.

This seems like a pretty big deal but when you take a step back there’s sadly not much there. It’s not like Anonymous hacked into some top secret government files. All of the information they cited is pretty well known at this point…

Via Ancient Code