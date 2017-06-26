Colombian Tourist Boat Carrying 150 People Sinks; 6 Dead, 31 Missing (Video)

June 26, 2017 5:23 AM By JT

A tourist boat carrying 150 passengers in northwest Colombia capsized, leaving 31 missing and at least 6 dead.

The majority of passengers were believed to hae been Colombian.  A fire service captain involved in the rescue, Luis Bernardo Morales, said the boat sank “extremely quickly,” happening in just “a few minutes.”  He said, “What we have seen in the videos is that the boat was very close to the port… and we do not know whether it was a mechanical failure, an overloading or something to do with the currents that caused it to sink.”

There is no word on the official cause of the accident, although survivors of the sinkage told local media that they believe the boat was overloaded, and no passengers were wearing safety vests.

Via Telegraph

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live