Colombian Tourist Boat Carrying 150 People Sinks; 6 Dead, 31 Missing (Video)

A tourist boat carrying 150 passengers in northwest Colombia capsized, leaving 31 missing and at least 6 dead.

The majority of passengers were believed to hae been Colombian. A fire service captain involved in the rescue, Luis Bernardo Morales, said the boat sank “extremely quickly,” happening in just “a few minutes.” He said, “What we have seen in the videos is that the boat was very close to the port… and we do not know whether it was a mechanical failure, an overloading or something to do with the currents that caused it to sink.”

.@FuerzaAereaCol apoya a esta hora rescate de personas de embarcación que naufragó en Guatapé, Antioquia #FAC pic.twitter.com/f5yowjBcMe — FuerzaAéreaColombian (@FuerzaAereaCol) June 25, 2017

There is no word on the official cause of the accident, although survivors of the sinkage told local media that they believe the boat was overloaded, and no passengers were wearing safety vests.

