Woman Finds Frog In Salad At Known Restaurant Chain

A woman from San Dimas, CA told Fox News she was “beyond grossed out” after finding a dead frog in a salad she ordered from BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

The woman and her family were dining at the BJ’s in West Covina when she claims she noticed something off about her salad, but only after she took several bites and tasted something “a little sour,” reports the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

“I see something kind of rolled up,” she told the Tribune. “I passed it to my husband. I asked, ‘Is that a piece of lettuce?’”

“It’s a frickin’ frog,” her husband responded. The manager was notified, but only offered to comp their meal. “I told him this frog could contain salmonella and who knows how long it’s been sitting in a produce bag,” she stated.

“The restaurant did nothing about notifying any other customers there that night [who were] eating salad,” she said. “At that point, all the salad is contaminated and people needed to know they had a potential to get sick.”

The case has also been referred to the California Department of Public Health, an investigator for the Los Angeles Department of Public Health confirmed to the San Gabriel Valley Times.

-source via foxnews.com