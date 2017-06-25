Girl Falls Out of Ride at Six Flags New York

June 25, 2017 8:02 PM
Filed Under: Ride, Six Flags

The one thing you don’t want to happen on a roller coaster ride happened.

An unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware dropped from a stopped ride at The Great Escape Six Flags Theme Park in New York. The girl fell into a group vistitors and employees trying to catch her. The incident happened on the “Sky Ride”. Six Flags released a statement saying that the ride will be closed until an investigation as been done. “As the safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and out of an abundance of caution, the ride will remain closed while we conduct a thorough internal review.” Once caught the girl was carried to emergency workers who arrived on the scene. The girl is in stable condition with no serious injuries, according to The Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Video was uploaded to Facebook from one of the bystanders near the accident.

