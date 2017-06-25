Dancing With The Stars Host Erin Andrews Ties The Knot With Former NHL Player, Jarret Stoll

June 25, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Dancing with the Stars, DWTS, Erin Andrews, ESPN, jarret stoll, Marriage, Wedding

Erin Andrews is a married woman.  The sportscaster and host of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars married her longtime boyfriend, former professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, in what was said to be a beautiful, intimate ceremony in Montana.

Stop

A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on

The pair started dating in 2012, and Stoll popped the question over the holidays while at Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33.

Surprisingly, it was Stoll who was the “bridezilla” of the two while they planned the wedding.  Andres told Extra earlier this year, “You know, my man is the bridezilla!  He is Pinteresting.  I’m in Dallas Cowboy meetings, and he’s sending me, ‘Hey babe, I saw this on Pinterest,’ and I’m like, ‘Hey babe, will you let me get through Super Bowl?’”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Via People

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live