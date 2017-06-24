World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) Changes Name Due To “Negative Connotations” Associated With Its Initials

The World Taekwondo Federation has been known as such since the organization was established in 1973.

However, the organization has felt that with the rise of the “digital age,” the time has come for a name change, mostly due to the organization’s abbreviation, “WTF.”  WTF officials believe that the digital age has brought with it a slang of the abbreviation that was “unrelated to our organisation and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans.”

The name change, from the World Taekwondo Federation to “World Taekwondo” came before the start of the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, South Korea.  World Taekwondo president Choue Chung-won said, “World Taekwondo is distinctive and simple to understand and reinforces the global nature of our sport.  Our vision is taekwondo for all and as World Taekwondo we are confident we can build on our success to date and achieve that vision.”

Wtf, Choue?

Via BBC

